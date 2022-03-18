Michael Obafemi left out for Republic of Ireland due to injuries – Stephen Kenny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Michael Obafemi left out for Republic of Ireland due to injuries – Stephen Kenny

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 3.41pm
Michael Obafemi made his senior Republic of Ireland debut as an 18-year-old (Simon Cooper/PA)
Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has insisted striker Michael Obafemi has been left out of his squad as a result of his anxiety over persistent injuries.

The highly-rated Nigeria-born Swansea striker made his senior debut for his country as an 18-year-old in November 2018, but fitness concerns and a lack of form since have seen him slip down the pecking order as the likes of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah have overtaken him.

However, amid speculation that the former Southampton frontman, now 21, had rejected the opportunity of an under-21s call-up this month as the seniors prepare for friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania, manager Kenny said the reason for his absence was more prosaic.

Kenny said: “To be honest, Michael was never in the picture to be in this under-21s squad, so I’m not sure how that discussion occurred.

“He would have been considered for selection if he’d have been available. He wasn’t available for selection.

“The truth of it is that Michael has never played three games in a row before this year for his club, as far as I know.

“He’s not played three games consecutively in his career, and the reason for that really is because of his persistent hamstring troubles he’s had in his career.”

Obafemi, who joined the Swans in August last year, has managed 24 appearances to date this season and scored six times in his last nine, an encouraging return for a man whose progress Kenny is following closely.

He added: “I think there’s a degree of anxiety around Michael himself about being injured. He’s never had what he’s had before, a run of games, and he feels his load is so heavy, he’s concerned about re-injuring coming into the international team and trying to train every day and play and play again.

“He feels he needs to spend time with the physios to make sure he can continue in the vein of form.

“But he reiterated his commitment to Ireland. He wants to pay for Ireland, certain that he wants to play for Ireland, but just the degree of anxiety he feels around coming in this week with his injury load, that’s why he’s not considered.”

Middlesbrough’s Connolly too will be missing as he nurses a heel problem with Norwich’s Idah already ruled out by a knee injury.

However, there are returns for West Brom defender Dara O’Shea for the first time since he fractured an ankle in the 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat in Portugal in September, Blackburn counterpart Darragh Lenihan and Birmingham striker Scott Hogan, and first call-ups for Oxford midfielder Mark Sykes and frontman Connor Ronan, who is on loan at St Mirren from Wolves.

Ireland face world number one side Belgium at the Aviva Stadium in the FAI Centenary match on Saturday, March 26 and host Lithuania three days later, and while Roberto Martinez will not call upon many of his big names, Kenny is aware how much of a test the first leg of the double-header will be.

He said: “They said they aren’t including anyone with 50 caps, but they have named players with 47, 48.

“(Youri) Tielemans is a much sought-after player; they have three players for one centre-forward position, (Christian) Benteke, (Divock) Origi and (Michy) Batshuayi – and (Jeremy) Doku, who is a future star.

“They are a top-class international team. They are world number one for a reason and have a conveyor belt and strength in depth that’s admirable.”

Squad: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Ryan Manning (Swansea), James McClean (Wigan), Shane Duffy (Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Brom), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn), Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle), Jayson Molumby (West Brom, on loan from Brighton, Alan Browne (Preston), Jason Knight (Derby), Mark Sykes (Oxford), Callum Robinson (West Brom), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham), Will Keane (Wigan), Scott Hogan (Birmingham), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Connor Ronan (St Mirren, on loan from Wolves).

