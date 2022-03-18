No new injury issues for manager Antonio Conte as Tottenham face West Ham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns for the crunch London derby with West Ham.

Spurs came through the midweek win at Brighton unscathed and Antonio Conte is likely to name an unchanged side.

Japhet Tanganga (knee) has been ruled out for the season, Oliver Skipp (groin) will return after the international break while Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is at least four weeks away from a return to training.

West Ham are still without Jarrod Bowen, Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna.

Bowen will be out until after the international break with a heel injury, Coufal has had groin surgery and Ogbonna is a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.

Boss David Moyes will check on Michael Antonio, who played 119 minutes against Sevilla despite needing a late fitness test.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

West Ham provisonal squad: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Okoflex.