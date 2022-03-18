Jack Leach and Ben Stokes strike as England make inroads into Windies batting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jack Leach and Ben Stokes strike as England make inroads into Windies batting

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 4.21pm Updated: March 18 2022, 4.27pm
England’s Jack Leach celebrates with captain Joe Root the dismissal of West Indies’ Shamarh Brooks (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Jack Leach and Ben Stokes took a wicket each on the third morning in Barbados as England made steady progress in their attempt to establish a winning position in the second Test against the West Indies.

The tourists knew they would be facing an arduous time in the field after bat dominated ball throughout the first two days, but were hoping to find some fresh assistance from another unresponsive Caribbean pitch.

The West Indies resumed on 71 for one as they looked to move out of the long shadows of England’s 507, with Leach dismissing Shamarh Brooks and Stokes taking out Nkrumah Bonner.

England should have picked up another but declined to review Stokes’ unsuccessful lbw appeal against Jermaine Blackwood when he was hit clean in front of leg stump. Home skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was 44 not out at lunch, shepherding his side to 114 for three.

With a weight of first-innings runs to play with, Joe Root tossed the ball to Leach first up and invited him to work away on an aggressive line with close catchers in place.

Leach was asking all the right questions with the gentle turn he was able to find but struck with a rare loose delivery.

Shamarh Brooks
Shamarh Brooks fell to Jack Leach on day two (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Sensing a chance to score, Brooks leant back and sliced a catch to Chris Woakes at backward point, giving away a hard-working 39.

But with Brathwaite looking in assured touch and Bonner, last week’s player of the match, joining him England had a challenge on their hands.

Bonner had faced 493 balls for one dismissal in Antigua and swiftly took his tally past 500 before picking up the first boundaries of the day in the 14th over. Leach conceded both, straying down leg before offering up a half-volley, to end an otherwise searching spell.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes was also among the wickets (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

That brought Stokes into the attack and he was elated to win a decision against Bonner, pogoing up and down in celebration.

He was made to wait for DRS confirmation and might have felt a touch fortunate that the third umpire ruled in his favour. UltraEdge appeared to raise the possibility of a concurrent inside edge but Nigel Duguid’s decision was allowed to stand.

Stokes would have picked up Blackwood for a duck had he referred another appeal against the new batter, but the bowler waved away his own shout without even discussing the matter with Root. Replays duly showed the ball taking out leg stump.

Debutants Matthew Fisher and Saqib Mahmood both bowled tidy spells but were unable to add to the wicket tally.

