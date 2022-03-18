Jordan Jones looks set to miss out when St Mirren meet Dundee United By Press Association March 18 2022, 4.31pm Jordan Jones looks set to miss out (Liam McBurney/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Mirren winger Jordan Jones is likely to miss the cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United. The Northern Ireland suffered a shoulder injury against Hearts and could be missing for several weeks. Matt Millar’s season could be over after a scan showed a tendon problem just as he was ready to return from a hamstring injury. Midfielder Ian Harkes will miss out for the Terrors. The American has had a scan on the leg injury which forced him off against Celtic on Monday and United are awaiting the results. Tony Watt (hamstring) remains a doubt despite being back training this week while Peter Pawlett (Achilles) is out for the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tony Watt in race to face St Mirren as Dundee United boss Tam Courts offers Max Biamou update Tam Courts hopes to reward Dundee United supporters with trip to Hampden Park Dundee United star Peter Pawlett can ‘prolong his career’ with season-ending Achilles operation Dundee United hope to have players back to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup