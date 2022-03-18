Dundee without injured Lee Ashcroft for Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee without injured Lee Ashcroft for Rangers clash

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 4.45pm Updated: March 18 2022, 5.17pm
Lee Ashcroft will miss the meeting with Rangers (David Young/PA).
Dundee will be without Lee Ashcroft for Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash at home to Rangers after the defender was forced off with a hamstring injury in last weekend’s Scottish Cup defeat by the same opponents.

Captain Charlie Adam (hamstring), goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) all remain sidelined.

Manager Mark McGhee will be in the technical area for the first time since taking charge last month after serving a touchline ban and recovering from Covid.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst reported a positive fitness picture following their return from Serbia.

John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos went off against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday, but both look set to be in the squad for the trip to Tayside.

Steven Davis has only played twice in 2022 amid thigh and calf problems, but Northern Ireland are expecting the midfielder to report for duty next week. Ianis Hagi (knee) remains out.

