David Turnbull poised to make Celtic return in Ross County clash By Press Association March 18 2022, 4.53pm David Turnbull is back (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is available for the visit of Ross County following a three-month lay-off with a hamstring tear. Jota and Liel Abada are back after missing Monday's win over Dundee United but another winger, James Forrest, misses out with a minor muscle issue. Kyogo Furuhashi (hamstring) remains out for the cinch Premiership leaders but he was pictured training on his own during the week. Ross County have David Cancola and Keith Watson back fit following injuries. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer remains out following complications with a broken nose. Recent signing Josh Sims is continuing his fitness programme to get him up to speed.