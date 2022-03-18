No fresh injury issues for Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl against Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
No fresh injury issues for Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl against Man City

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 5.17pm
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a near full squad to chose from (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has no fresh selection concerns ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

Winger Nathan Tella had been sidelined by a groin issue, but is one of those who could return to contention along with Nathan Redmond.

Defender Tino Livramento, on-loan Chelsea forward Armando Broja and striker Theo Walcott should also be involved again as Hasenhuttl looks to freshen up the side.

Centre-back Lyanco and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (both thigh) continue their own rehabilitation.

City are still without defender Ruben Dias due to a thigh injury.

The Portuguese has now returned to training but is not expected back in action until some time next month.

Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who typically features in cup games, is an option after overcoming a shoulder injury.

Centre-back Nathan Ake is also back in contention after a knock having been an unused substitute at Crystal Palace on Monday.

