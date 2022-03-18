Robbie Neilson: Hearts fully focused on Livingston game not derby double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson: Hearts fully focused on Livingston game not derby double

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 5.19pm
Focus must be on next game says Hearts boss Robbie Neilson (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Focus must be on next game says Hearts boss Robbie Neilson (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Robbie Neilson insists Hearts cannot allow attention to stray from Saturday’s game against Livingston to their impending derby double.

The Gorgie side were on Monday night drawn against Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in a Scottish Cup semi-final which takes place at Hampden Park on April 16, a week after their league meeting at Tynecastle.

Hearts are in third position in the cinch Premiership – 13 points ahead of the Easter Road side – and boss Neilson wants the focus to remain on the visit of Livi, who sit in fifth place and are aiming for a top-six finish for the third season in succession, while there is also a league game against Ross County to come before the keenly-awaited matches against Hibs.

The former Hearts defender said: “Look, when you play for Hearts you have to win every week, especially when you are playing at Tynecastle.

“No matter if there is an Edinburgh derby in a week’s time, two weeks or six weeks, the focus has always got to be on the next game.

“The players are desperate to be successful, desperate to cement third place and hopefully win the semi and go and win the final – but we have to take care of Livingston on Saturday first.

“It is brilliant to look forward to, two derbies back-to-back further down the line but I keep reiterating, we have to win every game when you play at Hearts and we can’t be distracted by games further down the line and make sure we concentrate on Livingston.

“I expect a very difficult game. We played them in the cup recently, it was 0-0 after 90 minutes and we managed to get through on penalties.

“They’re very hard-working, very organised, a threat up front with a number of players we have to be aware of.

“They have stabilised in the league, they know the players they like to recruit and they recruit well. It’s no surprise to see them where they are at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]