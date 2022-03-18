Leicester set to be without Wilfred Ndidi for Premier League game with Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Leicester set to be without Wilfred Ndidi for Premier League game with Brentford

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 5.33pm
Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi sustained a knee injury against Rennes on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi sustained a knee injury against Rennes on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester look set to be without Wilfred Ndidi for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the King Power Stadium.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has said the knee injury the midfielder sustained in the Europa Conference League match at Rennes on Thursday “might keep him out for a few weeks”, and the Foxes are also assessing Marc Albrighton following his early withdrawal due to a groin issue.

Caglar Soyuncu, Patson Daka (both illness) and Boubakary Soumare missed Thursday’s game – Rodgers expects Soyuncu to be available but Daka not, and Wesley Fofana is being monitored after making his comeback from a broken leg. Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Timothy Castagne (thigh) are close to being back involved, while Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward remain sidelined.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank reported no fresh selection concerns ahead of the contest.

Midfielder Josh Dasilva will serve out the last match of his three-game suspension for a sending-off against Newcastle last month.

Defender Julian Jeanvier (knee) and midfielder Tarique Fosu-Henry (hamstring) continue their rehabilitation.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Odunze, Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Iheanacho, Perez, Lookman.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Lossl, Jorgensen, Sorensen, Boerslev, Jensen, Wissa, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]