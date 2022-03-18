Weymouth man charged after protester ties himself to post during Everton match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Weymouth man charged after protester ties himself to post during Everton match

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 7.03pm
A protester tied himself to a goalpost during Everton’s win over Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA).
A man has been charged by police following the disruption to Everton’s win over Newcastle on Thursday that saw a protester tie himself to one of the goalposts.

A man wearing a T-shirt supporting a group called Just Stop Oil entered the Goodison Park pitch early in the second half and attached himself to a post by wrapping something around his neck.

The match had to be stopped while security attempted to remove him, and he was eventually cut free using a pair of bolt cutters before being led from the ground by police.

A statement from Merseyside Police on Friday said: “A man from Weymouth has been charged following reports that a man ran on to the pitch at the Everton v Newcastle United Premier League fixture at Goodison last night.

“At around 8.55pm it was reported that a man disrupted the match by running on to the pitch and tying himself to the goal post at the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End.

“Louis McKechnie, 21, of Claremount Road, Weymouth was charged with pitch encroachment and aggravated trespass and is due to attend Liverpool Community Justice Court on Tuesday April 19 2022.

“He has been bailed and is banned from attending any venue being used for a regulated football match in England and Wales, any sporting venues being used for a televised event in England and Wales and any venues being used for a televised event in England and Wales.”

Just Stop Oil had claimed responsibility for the stunt on Thursday, issuing a statement via Facebook which read: “This evening, Louis, a 21-year-old supporter of Just Stop Oil, locked on to the goalpost at Goodison Park wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, causing the referee to briefly stop play.”

In addition, a second man, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of assault and of pitch encroachment, Merseyside Police had confirmed on Thursday.

