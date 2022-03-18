Dewi Lake knew switching from back-row to hooker would be a tough nut to crack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dewi Lake knew switching from back-row to hooker would be a tough nut to crack

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 10.01pm
Dewi Lake will make his first Wales start against Italy (PA)
Dewi Lake says he knew it would be “a tough nut to crack” after switching from the back row to hooker just four years ago.

But Lake, one of Welsh rugby’s brightest young prospects, will continue his promising development when he makes a first Wales start on Saturday.

After winning four caps off the bench, 22-year-old Lake has a chance to complete this season’s Six Nations against Italy by leaving another impression on Wales boss Wayne Pivac and his coaching staff.

Dewi Lake
Dewi Lake tackles Scotland’s Rory Darge during this season’s Six Nations (Nigel French/PA)

With the World Cup in France just 18 months away, Ospreys forward Lake is an emerging force, adding considerable competition for Wales’ number two shirt alongside the likes of Ryan Elias, Bradley Roberts, Elliot Dee and Ken Owens, who is currently injured.

When former Wales Under-20 captain Lake arrived at the Ospreys academy as a teenager, back-row was his area of expertise.

“I had always spoken to my father about if there was any opportunity in rugby we would pursue that avenue to do it,” Bridgend-born Lake said.

“From a young age, we always thought hooker eventually would be an outcome with the crop of back-rowers Ospreys had at the time, and Wales have always been strong there.

Wayne Pivac
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed Lake his opportunity (David Davies/PA)

“I knew that would be a tough nut to crack. I had not grown at the time, and was probably standing about 5ft 6in.

“It has been hard work around set-piece, and there are still struggles there. We are working on that daily, and the improvements are coming slowly.

“It is not an overnight job, and that work I am doing with the coaches is coming. It is nice it has fallen into place.

“I like the physical part of the game, so carries, tackles, getting over the ball, that is what I enjoy and feel that I bring.”

Lake saw his progress stalled last year by an ankle injury that meant several months on the sidelines.

But he recovered in time to gain selection for Wales’ Six Nations squad, making his debut in the tournament opener against Ireland, before adding three more appearances as a replacement.

“What has helped me most is possibly that transition of being pulled into the (Wales) squad in 2020 for the first time, so things were not as new this time around,” he added.

“It has helped me to gel with the squad quicker and get on my feet. It looks seamless, but there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes and I have enjoyed my rugby and getting out on the park.

“It was a big step up (in 2020) coming out of the under-20s, where you are a big fish in a small pond, I guess to stepping into that environment where you are a very small fish.

“But the welcome you get from the group of boys just puts you at ease. I think then coming into camp this time around, it made me feel that you didn’t have to be too nervous.

“In terms of development for me as a player, just being able to work under the coaches here and with players like Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones – training with that calibre of player brings a better player out of you.”

