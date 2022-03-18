Lewis McCann nets late Dunfermline leveller against Morton By Press Association March 18 2022, 10.09pm Lewis McCann’s late equaliser gave Dunfermline’s chances of staying in the Scottish Championship a boost (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lewis McCann’s late equaliser gave Dunfermline’s chances of staying in the cinch Championship a lift as they drew 1-1 with Morton. Ian Wilson had given the visitors the lead just before half-time at East End Park when he fired in from distance. Dunfermline looked set to get nothing from the match until McCann headed home from a Dom Thomas cross to level matters in the 88th minute. The result ensures Dunfermline remain level on points with second-bottom Queen of the South, but they still sit at the foot of the table after 29 matches. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier John Hughes: Dunfermline BATTERED Morton and deserved victory Dunfermline 1-1 Morton: Lewis McCann rescues precious point for relegation-threatened Pars Ivo den Bieman reveals he felt ‘numb’ after Dunfermline title glory as Pars hero prepares for ‘overwhelming’ reunion Grant McCann praises his Peterborough side’s attitude after draw with Stoke