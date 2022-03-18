Edinburgh City suffer home defeat to Stranraer By Press Association March 18 2022, 10.37pm Edinburgh City fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Stranraer (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Edinburgh City dropped points in their bid for promotion from cinch League Two as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Stranraer. The visitors did not have to wait long to take the lead, with Craig Ross heading past home goalkeeper Brian Schwake from a Paul Woods cross in the 12th minute. Stranraer doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark when Sean Burns curled one into the bottom corner. The hosts were able to pull one back through Anthony McDonald in the 66th minute, but they could not find an equaliser and remain six points adrift of third-placed Forfar having played a game more. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Joey Barton praises Elliot Anderson after midfielder’s goal beats Colchester Robbie Stockdale blames Rochdale’s pitch for James Ball’s huge miss Andrew Munro’s late header earns Forfar victory at lowly Cowdenbeath Matty Lund makes amends to earn Salford a point against his former club Rochdale