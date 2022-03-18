Edinburgh City suffer home defeat to Stranraer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Edinburgh City suffer home defeat to Stranraer

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 10.37pm
Edinburgh City fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Stranraer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Edinburgh City fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Stranraer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Edinburgh City dropped points in their bid for promotion from cinch League Two as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Stranraer.

The visitors did not have to wait long to take the lead, with Craig Ross heading past home goalkeeper Brian Schwake from a Paul Woods cross in the 12th minute.

Stranraer doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark when Sean Burns curled one into the bottom corner.

The hosts were able to pull one back through Anthony McDonald in the 66th minute, but they could not find an equaliser and remain six points adrift of third-placed Forfar having played a game more.

