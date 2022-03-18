England pay heavy price for two mistakes on day three – spin bowling coach Patel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
England pay heavy price for two mistakes on day three – spin bowling coach Patel

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 10.53pm Updated: March 18 2022, 10.59pm
Jeetan Patel felt England paid a heavy price for mistakes on the third day of the second Test (Mike Egerton/PA)
Spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel felt England paid a heavy price for their only two mistakes on a tough third day at the Kensington Oval.

Spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel felt England paid a heavy price for their only two mistakes on a tough third day at the Kensington Oval.

England toiled away for 90 overs in Barbados but managed only three wickets as centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood stiffened West Indian resolve. They will resume on 288 for four, with a deficit of 219 on the books but Brathwaite ready to resume his rearguard on 109 not out.

Things began positively for the tourists as Jack Leach cashed in on a loose shot from Shamarh Brooks and Ben Stokes picked up Nkrumah Bonner for a disputed lbw decision in the morning session.

Stokes should have had Blackwood for a duck too, but he refused to review his own appeal when DRS would have upheld the shout. That was the first of England’s errors.

The second came when Saqib Mahmood bowled Blackwood for 65 with a handsome yorker, only for his first Test wicket to be scrubbed from the board due to a front-foot no-ball.

Dan Lawrence’s occasional, and unusual, spin ensured the Jamaican did not survive until stumps but a 183-run stand had already done some lasting damage.

“You look at those moments and we made two mistakes today,” said Patel. “We didn’t review an lbw that was probably out and then there was the no-ball.

“But if we only make two mistakes a day, we’re going alright. No one wants those stories. It’s not great for Saqib but I’m sure he’ll learn his lesson going forward.

“We did a lot of good stuff and hopefully we come back with the same attitude and effort.”

While the chances of a second-successive draw rose considerably over the course the third day, Patel saw glimmers of optimism and believes there are small signs that the benign conditions are changing.

“I still think there’s a chance, everyone saw it was moving around at times out there,” he said.

“There a bit of up and down bounce, a bit of spin, a bit of reverse – I think there’s a huge opportunity to take this game forward. I wouldn’t say it’s spinning anymore, but it is drying on top.”

Blackwood continued his happy knack of defying England, against whom he now averages 45.77 against a career mark of 30.66. This was also his second hundred against Joe Root’s side, with just one other in his remaining 34 appearances.

Ben Stokes (left) argues with Jermaine Blackwood
Ben Stokes (left) argued with Jermaine Blackwood on day three (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

He shared a few words in the middle with the firebrand Stokes, with umpire Joel Wilson at one stage intervening and attempting to take the heat out of the exchanges.

Wearing a broad smile at the close of play, he said: “For a long time Ben Stokes has liked to come at me. It’s a little bit of banter, I love it.

“I think that’s good for the cricket. I don’t have a problem with it and it boosts my confidence as well, whenever I hear someone talking and coming at me. That gets me on to stay more focused, so I’m really glad he did that.”

