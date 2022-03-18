Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach abandoned after official struck by object

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friday’s Bundesliga match between Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach at Vonovia Ruhrstadion was abandoned after an assistant referee was struck by an object thrown from the crowd.

The match was halted, with the visitors 2-0 up, after the incident took place with around 20 minutes to go.

Monchengladbach said on their official Twitter feed that a Bochum fan had thrown a beer at the assistant referee’s head and described it as “unacceptable”, while Bochum tweeted that it was “disgusting behaviour”.

A Bochum fan has thrown a beer at the assistant referee's head and so the game has been stopped. Unacceptable actions. #DieFohlen #BOCBMG 0-2 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) March 18, 2022

The game was then subsequently abandoned, with a post from the Bundesliga on Twitter saying “further information (is) to be announced in the course of time.”

Bochum added after the abandonment: “We can only formally apologise to linesman Christian Gittelmann. A highly embarrassing and bitter evening for us. An extremely stupid action from an idiotic fan.”

In LaLiga, Getafe had two players sent off as they drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao.

After Enes Unal’s third-minute opener for the away side was cancelled out by Yuri Berchiche just before the half-hour mark, Getafe were reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute by Jorge Cuenca’s dismissal.

And as they held out for a point, they then also had substitute Jakub Jankto red-carded in the 90th minute.

In Serie A, Genoa registered only their second league victory of the season and first since September as they beat Torino 1-0 at home, despite having a man sent off midway through the first half.

Manolo Portanova scored in the 14th minute before Leo Ostigard got his marching orders 10 minutes later.

Genoa move up a place in the relegation zone to 18th, three points adrift of safety, having got a win on the board to add to the draws registered in each of their first seven games following Alexander Blessin’s appointment as boss in January.

🎶 And after all, you’re my 𝘄𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗹. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/TAuL1S5PvQ — Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) March 18, 2022

Domenico Berardi notched two goals, one a penalty, as Sassuolo thumped Spezia 4-1, with Kaan Ayhan and Gianluca Scammaca adding late efforts for the hosts.

In Ligue 1, St Etienne and Troyes, 18th and 15th respectively, battled out a 1-1 draw at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Lebo Mothiba put Troyes ahead in the 18th minute, with Ryad Boudebouz replying with a 67th-minute penalty.