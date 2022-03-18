Graeme Lee praises Hartlepool’s resilience following comeback win at Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Graeme Lee praises Hartlepool’s resilience following comeback win at Newport

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 11.05pm
Graeme Lee’s Hartlepool defeated Newport (Richard Sellers/PA)
Graeme Lee’s Hartlepool defeated Newport (Richard Sellers/PA)

Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee praised the resilience of his side after they bounced back from a midweek League Two defeat to Bradford to beat Newport 3-2 at Rodney Parade.

Omar Bogle’s own goal gave the hosts an early lead before Jamie Sterry and Luke Molyneux fired the visitors ahead. Robert Street equalised only for Neill Byrne to seal all three points for the visitors.

“It was a magnificent response from us,” said Lee. “It hurts us when we lose and the performance last time out was flat. We got a great response tonight.

“The work rate, the intensity and the effort was excellent. That’s what we are capable of.

“I’ve said it loads of times, when we’ve got this level of work rate and intensity then we can beat any side.

“We’ve come away to one of the top teams in the league and we’ve matched them. We’ve come away to one of the best sides in the league and won.

“It was a fantastic and entertaining game. We moved the ball very well and to get a response after we conceded goals was the most pleasing thing for me.

“It was an all-round fantastic performance.”

This was Newport’s first defeat in seven games but their manager James Rowberry insists they are still in a good place.

The Exiles are currently third on the table and look well placed to challenge for promotion.

“There were certain moments where our defence let us down,” said Rowberry.

“We needed to defend a little bit better as a collective, but we will learn from it. We’ll dust ourselves down and go again.

“We’ve had a good period of games where we’ve had some decent results and put ourselves in a very good position in the league.

“We’ve actually had a good return from the recent batch of games we’ve had.

“I’m really proud of them in how we’ve done over this period, but we’ve still got areas we need to improve on.”

