Be brave, be cool, and be aggressive – Frank backs Bees to keep on impressing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Be brave, be cool, and be aggressive – Frank backs Bees to keep on impressing

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 9.03am
Brentford head Thomas Frank has guided his side to successive Premier League wins (John Walton/PA)
Brentford head Thomas Frank has guided his side to successive Premier League wins (John Walton/PA)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank wants his players to continue to play like they believe they can hold their own in the Premier League when they head to Leicester on Sunday.

After slumping back down the table following a run of seven defeats from eight league games, back-to-back wins over relegation rivals Norwich and Burnley have reignited their survival push.

Having worked so hard to earn the right to play in the Premier League for the first time as the club returned to the top flight after 74 years, Frank challenged his team to adopt the required mindset to produced another positive outcome at the King Power Stadium.

“We know results are nice, but they need to be backed by the performances, so our consistency in producing good performances gives us something to believe in,” the head coach said.

“The more free-flowing you can play, without thinking about the consequences, the better you will play.

“The last two games were close games, which is natural because the wins mean a lot.

“In general, we have been reinforcing that we need to be brave, be cool, and be aggressive. The more we can enforce that on the training pitch, the better.”

Leicester may have struggled for domestic consistency this season, currently sitting in 12th place, but have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League where they will play PSV Eindhoven.

Frank will not underestimate the challenge presented by Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

“We know it is going to be difficult,” the Brentford boss told a press conference.

“They have maybe not hit the highest level this season compared to the last two seasons where they were fighting for Champions League football and playing unbelievable football – but they are still a top team who, on their day, can beat all the top-six teams.

“Earlier this season we put a good performance in (against them) and definitely deserved a point, if not more.

“They had that quality from (Youri) Tielemans and a transition where we needed to do 100 per cent better. With Tieleman and (James) Maddison, they have two of the best offensive players in the league.”

Frank, though, feels his own squad have enough about them to cause the Foxes a few concerns.

“It is no secret we like to focus on set-pieces,” said the Dane.

“I am aware that Leicester have conceded some goals, but I am also certain that Brendan Rodgers, his staff, and the players will do everything they can to avoid conceding, so that can be a battle in the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier