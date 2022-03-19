Arsenal offer support to fan who was racially abused and physically attacked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Arsenal offer support to fan who was racially abused and physically attacked

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 11.51am
An Arsenal season-ticket holder was the victim of racial abuse and a physical attack on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium (John Walton/PA)
An Arsenal season-ticket holder was the victim of racial abuse and a physical attack on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal have offered their support to a season-ticket holder who was the victim of racial abuse and a physical attack during Wednesday’s home match with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

The details of the fan subjected to this attack at half-time of the fixture have been given to the Metropolitan Police and the club has urged witnesses to get in touch with any information.

An official club statement on Saturday read: “We have made contact with a season ticket holder, who has confirmed that during half time of the match against Liverpool on Wednesday, March 16, he was the victim of racial abuse and a physical attack on his cultural identity.

“The details given by our supporter have been passed onto the Metropolitan Police and we are appealing for any witnesses who were in and around the toilet facilities in blocks 100 – 101 in the North Bank Upper Tier at half time last Wednesday.

“If you witnessed the incident, or have any information which may help us identify the culprit of this shameful act, please contact us on 020 7619 5000.”

Arsenal, who lost the Premier League fixture 2-0, reiterated the club’s stance against racism and continue to support the victim.

The statement added: “Arsenal is a home for everyone and we take all forms of discriminatory abuse and violence extremely seriously. We will not stand for this kind of behaviour.

“We will continue to remain in contact and offer support to our fan who was the victim of this appalling incident.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier