Tom Lawrence penalty salvages point for Derby against Coventry

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 2.39pm
Tom Lawrence converts a penalty for Derby in the 1-1 draw against Coventry at Pride Park (Barrington Coombs/PA Images).
Tom Lawrence’s penalty earned Derby a precious point in their fight for Championship survival as they came back to draw 1-1 with Coventry at Pride Park.

The Sky Blues led through a fine goal from Matt Godden but their play-off ambitions were dented when Lawrence deservedly levelled in the second half.

Both teams had chances to win it with Simon Moore turning behind a Lawrence free kick before Louie Sibley headed against a post in stoppage time.

Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres was twice through on goal but could not find a finish although a draw was just about right.

Derby started strongly although the first chance fell to Coventry in the ninth minute when Curtis Davies misjudged a header but Godden’s flick lacked the power to beat Ryan Allsop.

Godden had another effort charged down before Derby created a good chance in the 21st minute when Max Bird crossed to the back post where Lawrence’s downward header was held by Simon Moore.

But Godden made no mistake with his next chance which he fired low into the bottom corner after combining cleverly with Callum O’Hare.

Derby responded well with Nathan Byrne getting in some dangerous crosses from the right but Coventry defended well to see the half out.

The home side brought on striker Luke Plange for the second half and went close when Lawrence’s header hit a Coventry defender but Plange and Lee Buchanan could not force the ball in at the back post.

Derby had another chance when they won a free kick just outside the area but Lawrence could not clear the defensive wall and when Malcolm Ebiowei shot from 25 yards, it was straight at Moore.

But Derby’s pressure was rewarded in the 66th minute when Lawrence was tripped by Ben Sheaf inside the area and he smashed the penalty past Moore into the top right corner.

Coventry had a great chance to regain the lead three minutes later when Gyokeres broke away but he fired high over the bar.

Both teams pushed for a winner and Coventry had another excellent chance in the 81st minute when Godden sent Gyokeres through on goal but his low shot struck the legs of Allsop.

When the play switched to the other end, Derby won a free kick 25 yards out which Lawrence curled over the wall only for Moore to claw the ball behind.

The Coventry keeper turned another free kick, this time from Malcolm Ebiowei, over but Moore was beaten when Sibley’s header struck the inside of a post and bounced to safety.

