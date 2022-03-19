Paul Heckingbottom pleased with second-half mentality as Blades beat Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Paul Heckingbottom pleased with second-half mentality as Blades beat Barnsley

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 4.35pm
Paul Heckingbottom led his side to victory over Barnsley (Will Matthews/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom led his side to victory over Barnsley (Will Matthews/PA)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was impressed with his side’s mentality after they recorded a 2-0 victory at home to Barnsley which maintained their promotion push.

Sander Berge scored his third goal in four games when he converted a Conor Hourihane cross in the 54th minute, before Morgan Gibbs-White capped what was an impressive display from the Blades in the second period 22 minutes later.

The result keeps United in the top six and firmly in the promotion hunt.

Heckingbottom said: “Half-time was about the mentality and not wasting all the hard work that we’ve done over the last few months and seizing the opportunity as well as demanding a quicker pace in everything we did.

“We did that from the first whistle second half. I thought Barnsley stayed with us for the first 10 minutes, but after the goal we took control of the game.

“We work hard at set plays. I expect quality and that’s what he (Hourihane) showed. It was a big moment in the game.

“Of course we want to keep this run going and the clean sheets at home and being difficult to play against, but it takes a lot.”

The Blades lost Billy Sharp to injury in the second half and Heckingbottom admitted to being concerned about the striker’s prognosis.

“He felt something,” he explained. “If I’m being honest, I’m anxious and worried about it, but the positive is that he’s experienced enough to know his body and he was sensible enough to come off.”

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi, whose side remain in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone, felt his side lost their way after conceding the opener.

“We had the game exactly where we wanted it in the first half and for the beginning of the second half up until they got a free-kick which they scored from,” he said.

“The first thing I said before going back out to the second half was that they are quick with their set-pieces.

“After the goal I was disappointed with our reaction, you are going to suffer but you have to be good at suffering.

“This is normal for this not to be our strength because we’re a young team, but we need to improve on this.

“The first 55 minutes was one of the best away displays I’ve seen from us this season.

“It’s about rest and regrouping (during the international break), but also staying active enough for our big game back against Reading.”

Asbaghi also admitted his admiration for Blades goalscorer Gibbs-White, adding: “He’s a really good player. They have lots of good players but perhaps he’s the most impressive one.’’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier