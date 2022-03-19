Charlton pull further clear of drop zone after victory over Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Charlton pull further clear of drop zone after victory over Burton

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.07pm
Conor Washington set Charlton on the road to victory (PA)
Conor Washington set Charlton on the road to victory (PA)

Charlton moved 13 points clear of the League One relegation zone as Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor struck in a 2-0 win over Burton.

Burton right-back Tom Hamer was lucky to only be booked by referee Rebecca Welch for a two-footed challenge on George Dobson in the ninth minute.

Charlton’s opening goal on 12 minutes was classic route one. Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray claimed Hamer’s long throw at his near post and quickly launched it forward for Washington to race through and produce a cool finish over Ben Garratt for his 10th goal of the season.

Former Addicks defender Deji Oshilaja smashed an effort against the crossbar from the edge of the box on 36 minutes.

Charlton moved further ahead in the 42nd minute, left wing-back Blackett Taylor threading his shot through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom left corner of the net.

Burton rarely looked like finding a way back into the match and ending their woeful away run which has seen them collect one point from a possible 18.

