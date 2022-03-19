Nottingham Forest plan Hillsborough tribute for FA Cup clash with Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nottingham Forest plan Hillsborough tribute for FA Cup clash with Liverpool

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.07pm
Nottingham Forest will pay tribute to the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nottingham Forest will pay tribute to the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Nottingham Forest will pay tribute to victims of the Hillsborough Disaster in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

Forest will leave 97 seats at the City Ground empty in memory of the Liverpool supporters who died as a result of the stadium disaster at an FA Cup semi-final between the two teams in 1989.

Forest said on Twitter: “NEVER FORGOTTEN.

“97 seats will be left vacant at tomorrow’s match in honour of those who lost their lives at our FA Cup semi final in 1989.

“We look forward to welcoming Liverpool FC to The City Ground.”

The post also included a picture showing a banner covering a section of seating which read: “97 NEVER FORGOTTEN 15.04.89.”

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died due to a crush in the Leppings Lane stand at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989.

Sunday’s match will be the first meeting between Liverpool and Forest in more than two decades, Forest having been relegated from the Premier League in 1999.

