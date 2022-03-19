Jacob Brown stars as Stoke beat Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jacob Brown stars as Stoke beat Millwall

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.07pm
Jacob Brown scored for Stoke (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jacob Brown inspired a much-needed 2-0 victory over Millwall to relieve pressure on Stoke boss Michael O’Neill.

Without a win in eight league games entering the fixture, the Potters took an early lead through Brown’s accurate header and doubled their advantage through a George Saville own goal after the hour mark.

Jed Wallace’s missed penalty compounded a miserable return to Stoke for former boss Gary Rowett, whose Millwall side saw their eight-match unbeaten run brought to an end.

After making five changes from a midweek defeat at Cardiff, O’Neill’s rotated side started brightly with Brown threatening in the early stages.

Despite a relatively slow start, the fixture sprung into life when Tyler Burey – the Lions’ only line-up change in the absence of the ineligible loanee Benik Afobe – nearly opened the scoring.

After powering his way into the Stoke box, the 21-year-old’s low cross from a tight angle nearly snuck in at the near post, but Jack Bonham got down quickly to save.

The visitors spent the remainder of the opening period in their own half.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis connected well with a Lewis Baker set-piece, but Danny McNamara was on hand with a crucial intervention to keep the scores level.

However, the defender’s goal-line block proved to be in vain, with the Lions eventually succumbing to the hosts’ pressure from the following corner inside 19 minutes.

Brown met another Baker delivery with conviction and his header nestled in the far corner beyond a despairing Bartosz Bialkowski – an 11th strike of the season for the Stoke forward.

The goal marked the end of an eight-hour run without conceding for Millwall, who had kept five clean sheets in a row prior to the tie.

Rowett’s side – harbouring late promotion ambitions after an impressive start to the calendar year – looked uncharacteristically brittle defensively after the restart, with Brown twice denied in quick succession.

The Potters’ top marksman raced through on goal before a poor touch allowed Jake Cooper to recover, while Murray Wallace was also needed to thwart the goalscorer.

Brown then squandered another chance to double the home side’s advantage when his tame header from point-blank range struck the foot of a post, but his blushes were soon saved.

Another enticing Baker set-piece was flicked on inadvertently by Saville into his own net to give Stoke some breathing space.

The 985 travelling Lions supporters thought they had a lifeline when Tom Bradshaw was felled in the area, but Wallace’s powerful penalty was saved well by Bonham to compound a flat performance.

The result hands O’Neill’s side a first victory since February 8, while Millwall missed out on the opportunity to close the gap on the play-off fray.

