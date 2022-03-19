Gavin Bazunu proves the hero as Portsmouth hold play-off hopefuls Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gavin Bazunu proves the hero as Portsmouth hold play-off hopefuls Wycombe

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.15pm
Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was the hero for Portsmouth (Will Matthews/PA)
Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was the hero as Portsmouth held play-off hopefuls Wycombe to a 0-0 draw.

Manchester City loanee Bazunu made a string of good saves to frustrate the visitors.

The only chance of the first half fell to Wycombe in the 33rd minute.

A through ball from Daryl Horgan found Anis Mehmeti with just the goalkeeper to beat, but Bazunu blocked the shot with his legs.

Wycombe kept the pressure on at the start of the second half.

With 55 minutes gone, Garath McCleary fired a soft shot wide of Bazunu’s post, but there was an even greater chance for Wycombe after 62 minutes.

A through ball saw Sam Vokes go around Bazunu, but the Irishman recovered well to push the goalbound shot away for a corner.

There was controversy after 64 minutes when Wycombe defender Ryan Tafozolli escaped a red card for pulling George Hirst back when he was through on goal.

Pompey failed to muster a single shot on target as their faint top six hopes were all but ended.

