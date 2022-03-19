Harry Anderson hands Bristol Rovers all three points with winner at Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Anderson’s first-minute goal proved to be the difference between Sky Bet League Two promotion-chasers Northampton and Bristol Rovers at Sixfields.

In a tight and scrappy encounter, the home side probably had the better opportunities, but they were unable to find a way past Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Rovers got off to a dream start as they claimed the lead with just 38 seconds on the clock.

Northampton defender Fraser Horsfall’s intended backpass fell short and was pounced upon by the alert Harry Anderson, who kept his cool and tucked the ball between goalkeeper Liam Roberts’ legs from a tight angle to make it 1-0.

The Cobblers were stunned, but worked their way into the game and should have equalised in the 26th minute, only for Jon Guthrie to send his header from a Sam Hoskins free-kick on to the underside of the crossbar.

Paul Lewis then went even closer as he stung the palms of Rovers stopper Belshaw with a volley from 10 yards out.

Chances were at a premium in the second half, but the Cobblers once again rattled the goal frame in the 65th minute, Mitch Pinnock’s effort from 20 yards out hitting the bar.

The final half-hour saw Northampton work hard to find a breakthrough, but Rovers’ defence proved to be too good as the visitors comfortably held on for their eighth win in 10 games.