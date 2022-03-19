Halifax beat Torquay to make it five wins in a row By Press Association March 19 2022, 5.17pm The Shaymen are on a six-match unbeaten league run (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up In-form Halifax beat Torquay 2-0 at The Shay to maintain their Vanarama National League promotion push. The Gulls had an early chance from a free-kick when Ben Wynter’s header was pushed away by Halifax keeper Sam Johnson, before Armani Little’s effort curled just over. Billy Waters fired the Shaymen ahead on the hour for his 15th league goal after being played through into the penalty area. With 20 minutes left, Halifax substitute Gerry McDonagh wrapped up the points when he headed in from close range shortly after coming on following a free-kick to secure a fifth straight league win. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Zak Dearnley nets league debut goal as Halifax win at Weymouth Millwall make it five straight wins with victory at Reading Torquay need late leveller to avoid defeat at lowly Wealdstone Niall Maher tap-in keeps Halifax promotion push on course against Barnet