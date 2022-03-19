Plymouth brush aside 10-man Accrington to claim fifth successive win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

League One play-off hopefuls Plymouth continued their impressive form with a 4-0 thrashing of 10-man Accrington at Home Park.

Panutche Camara, Joe Edwards, Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie were on the scoresheet as Argyle claimed their fifth successive win – all of which have come without conceding a goal.



Stanley threatened first when Michael Nottingham headed Sean McConville’s 10th-minute corner onto the bar.

However, it was the Pilgrims who opened the scoring when, two minutes after that let-off, Danny Mayor’s cross into the box was knocked down by Jordon Garrick for Camara to fire home.



Accrington had dominated possession during the first half but they were unable to take advantage and found themselves 2-0 down in the 37th minute.



Skipper Edwards created and finished the goal, going on a mazy run before losing the ball, which came back to him off a home defender and allowed him to continue his charge before finding space to slot past Toby Savin.



The outcome of the match was settled in a four-minute spell midway through the second half when Plymouth notched their third goal and Accrington lost goalkeeper Savin to a red card.



James Wilson put substitute Ennis in on goal to make it 3-0 in the 64th minutes and then Savin saw red after fouling Argyle’s top scorer Hardie on his way to goal. Savin was replaced by substitute keeper Liam Isherwood.



Edwards thundering drive came back off the upright after 77 minutes as Argyle piled on the pressure, and they added a fourth soon after when Mayor’s cross from the left was helped home by Hardie for his 19th goal of the season.