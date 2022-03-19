Wigan crank up pressure on leaders with thumping win over struggling Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Wigan crank up pressure on leaders with thumping win over struggling Morecambe

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.21pm
Josh Magennis opened the scoring as Wigan thrashed Morecambe (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Josh Magennis opened the scoring as Wigan thrashed Morecambe (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Second-placed Wigan cranked up the pressure on Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham with a thumping 4-1 victory over struggling Morecambe at the DW.

Josh Magennis scored his second goal in two matches to open the scoring after 19 minutes from Tendayi Darikwa’s cross.

Wigan had to wait until a minute before half-time to double their lead when Jason Kerr applied the finishing touch after James McClean’s corner was flicked on by Tom Naylor.

Dylan Connolly pulled one back for Morecambe four minutes after the restart from the penalty spot after Cole Stockton had seen a shot blocked by a Wigan hand.

But the home side remained in charge and secured the points with two goals in the space of two minutes at the three-quarter mark.

First, Will Keane bagged his 20th goal of the campaign by nodding home Naylor’s goalbound header.

Then, Stephen Humphrys lashed home a left-foot volley from the edge of the area.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier