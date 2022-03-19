Andrew Ryan bags double as Hamilton cruise to 4-0 win at Partick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Partick were beaten for the first time in six games as they suffered a 4-0 loss to Hamilton at The Energy Check Stadium.

The visitors took the lead through Andrew Ryan on 19 minutes after Jamie Sneddon fumbled the ball and Ryan was on hand to tap into an empty net.

David Moyo doubled Hamilton’s advantage just before halftime when he smashed home from inside the box.

Ryan got his second and trebled Hamilton’s lead after he fired home from Kieran MacDonald’s corner just after the interval.

The Accies were in no mood to take their foot off the gas and had their fourth on 62 minutes when Andrew Winter finished emphatically beyond Sneddon.

Victory for Hamilton is their first in four games while Partick lose further ground on the top two.