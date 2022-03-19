Andrew Ryan bags double as Hamilton cruise to 4-0 win at Partick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Andrew Ryan bags double as Hamilton cruise to 4-0 win at Partick

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.21pm
Hamilton ran out 4-0 winners over Partick (Paul Harding/PA)
Hamilton ran out 4-0 winners over Partick (Paul Harding/PA)

Partick were beaten for the first time in six games as they suffered a 4-0 loss to Hamilton at The Energy Check Stadium.

The visitors took the lead through Andrew Ryan on 19 minutes after Jamie Sneddon fumbled the ball and Ryan was on hand to tap into an empty net.

David Moyo doubled Hamilton’s advantage just before halftime when he smashed home from inside the box.

Ryan got his second and trebled Hamilton’s lead after he fired home from Kieran MacDonald’s corner just after the interval.

The Accies were in no mood to take their foot off the gas and had their fourth on 62 minutes when Andrew Winter finished emphatically beyond Sneddon.

Victory for Hamilton is their first in four games while Partick lose further ground on the top two.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier