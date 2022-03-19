Crawley end losing run to dent Swindon’s play-off bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crawley end losing run to dent Swindon’s play-off bid

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.21pm
Tom Nichols netted for Crawley (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tom Nichols and substitute Isaac Hutchinson struck late goals to end Crawley’s run of three straight defeats with a 3-1 home win over play-off hopefuls Swindon.

Josh Davison cancelled out Kwesi Appiah’s opener for Crawley shortly after the break, but Swindon’s play-off hopes were dented when Nichols and Hutchinson both found the net to silence 1,000 travelling fans.

Crawley head coach John Yems went into the game desperate to improve a wretched record of only two wins in their previous 13 home league games, and he appealed to fans to make it “horrible for other teams to come and play”.

Jonny Williams drove an early chance wide for Swindon and veteran Crawley keeper Glenn Morris later dived to pushed away a low shot from the recalled Ryan East.

Injury-hit Crawley, who had Jack Powell hobble off after only 12 minutes, threatened through Ashley Nadesan before top-scorer Appiah put them in front by heading in a James Tilley cross on 29 minutes.

Swindon were later indebted to keeper Jojo Wollacott for pushing a goal-bound shot from Will Ferry around the post.

The Robins made a fast start to the second half and, after Harry McKirdy had forced Morris to save well, fellow forward Davison fired the equaliser with his fifth goal of the season after being fed by Jack Payne.

Crawley lived dangerously as Jake Hessenthaler denied Davison a second goal with a goal-line clearance after McKirdy and Jake O’Brien had gone close.

But the Reds regained the lead on 72 minutes when striker Nichols poked the ball in from close range after Wollacott could only parry an effort by substitute Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, on loan from Derby, sealed victory with his first goal for Crawley in the second minute of added on time to give the Reds a rare home win.

