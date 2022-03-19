Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes hit by draw at Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes hit by draw at Gillingham

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.23pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore saw his side held at Gillingham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore saw his side held at Gillingham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes suffered another blow as they were held to a 0-0 draw at a gutsy Gillingham.

The Owls had the majority of possession but failed to break down their relegation-threatened hosts at Priestfield.

The stalemate meant Neil Harris’ side climbed out of the League One relegation zone after holding on for a precious point.

Gillingham even squandered some great chances to secure a welcome win, QPR loanee Charlie Kelman going close as he headed wide in the first half.

Moments later Bailey Peacock-Farrell produced a fine double save to keep out the American forward and Vadaine Oliver.

At the other end, Jordan Storey should have done better when he headed Barry Bannan’s cross wide.

The hosts went close seconds after the restart when Kelman forced Peacock-Farrell into another quality stop.

Bannan then started to pull the strings, forcing a decent save out of Aaron Chapman before firing a shot just over the bar.

Lee Gregory almost stole it for the Owls with seven minutes left but his effort was cleared off the line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier