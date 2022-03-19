Sutton held by promotion-chasing Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sutton held by promotion-chasing Tranmere

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.25pm
Josh Hawkes scored for Tranmere (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Hawkes scored for Tranmere (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sutton slipped to ninth in League Two after being pegged back in a 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Tranmere.

Defender Ben Goodliffe opened the scoring for the hosts after just 15 minutes with his first goal since October.

But Josh Hawkes hit his fifth of the season to ensure Micky Mellon’s side went three games without defeat.

Matt Gray’s U’s are three points off the play-off pace after their third game without a win.

And Rovers are now fifth on goal difference after just two wins from their last eight.

The hosts started brightly in the sunshine as Enzio Boldewijn’s header was cleared off the line early on.

But the early pressure paid off as Goodliffe headed home Boldewijn’s corner in the 15th minute.

Veteran stopper Joe Murphy denied Sutton a second when he kept out Omar Bugiel.

Tranmere threatened in the second half and got their deserved equaliser with 22 minutes left as Hawkes poked home at the back post.

