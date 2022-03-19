Arbroath keep up pressure on Kilmarnock with win at Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arbroath keep up pressure on Kilmarnock with win at Ayr

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.25pm
Jack Hamilton broke the deadlock early in the second half (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jack Hamilton broke the deadlock early in the second half (Jane Barlow/PA)

Arbroath kept up the pressure at the top of the cinch Scottish Championship with a 1-0 win over Ayr, who finished with 10 men at a blustery Gayfield Park.

Jack Hamilton thought he had given Arbroath – beaten 3-0 by Inverness last time out – an early lead, but saw his goal ruled out by an offside flag.

Hamilton, though, did eventually break the deadlock five minutes into the second half when he headed in from a corner.

Honest Men keeper Aidan McAdams parried midfielder Michael McKenna’s long-range effort and then saved with his legs from Luke Donnelly as the Red Lichties pressed for a second.

Ayr finished the game with 10 men after striker Sam Ashford was shown a straight red card in the 78th minute for a rash challenge on Arbroath defender Jason Thomson.

