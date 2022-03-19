Arbroath keep up pressure on Kilmarnock with win at Ayr

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath kept up the pressure at the top of the cinch Scottish Championship with a 1-0 win over Ayr, who finished with 10 men at a blustery Gayfield Park.

Jack Hamilton thought he had given Arbroath – beaten 3-0 by Inverness last time out – an early lead, but saw his goal ruled out by an offside flag.

Hamilton, though, did eventually break the deadlock five minutes into the second half when he headed in from a corner.

Honest Men keeper Aidan McAdams parried midfielder Michael McKenna’s long-range effort and then saved with his legs from Luke Donnelly as the Red Lichties pressed for a second.

Ayr finished the game with 10 men after striker Sam Ashford was shown a straight red card in the 78th minute for a rash challenge on Arbroath defender Jason Thomson.