Arbroath keep up pressure on Kilmarnock with win at Ayr By Press Association March 19 2022, 5.25pm Jack Hamilton broke the deadlock early in the second half (Jane Barlow/PA)

Arbroath kept up the pressure at the top of the cinch Scottish Championship with a 1-0 win over Ayr, who finished with 10 men at a blustery Gayfield Park. Jack Hamilton thought he had given Arbroath – beaten 3-0 by Inverness last time out – an early lead, but saw his goal ruled out by an offside flag. Hamilton, though, did eventually break the deadlock five minutes into the second half when he headed in from a corner. Honest Men keeper Aidan McAdams parried midfielder Michael McKenna's long-range effort and then saved with his legs from Luke Donnelly as the Red Lichties pressed for a second. Ayr finished the game with 10 men after striker Sam Ashford was shown a straight red card in the 78th minute for a rash challenge on Arbroath defender Jason Thomson.