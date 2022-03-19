Notts County climb into play-off spots after ending six-game winless run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Notts County climb into play-off spots after ending six-game winless run

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.29pm
Ian Burchnall saw Notts County seal a first win in six attempts (Mike Egerton/PA)
Notts County moved into the Vanarama National League play-off positions with an impressive 2-1 victory at promotion rivals Dagenham.

The two sides were outside the top seven at the start of the day and in need of points to raise hopes of an unlikely Football League return.

Daggers’ run of three league wins in a row looked set to continue when Junior Morais put the home side in front after only five minutes.

County got back on level terms before the half-hour mark with debutant Harry Arter, on-loan from Nottingham Forest, able to pick out Alex Lacey, who headed home brilliantly.

The visitors went ahead when Will Wright put through his own net following Jayden Richardson’s cross after 64 minutes and that was how it stayed to earn Ian Burchnall’s men a first triumph in six attempts to move them up to seventh.

