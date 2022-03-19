Notts County climb into play-off spots after ending six-game winless run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Notts County moved into the Vanarama National League play-off positions with an impressive 2-1 victory at promotion rivals Dagenham.

The two sides were outside the top seven at the start of the day and in need of points to raise hopes of an unlikely Football League return.

Daggers’ run of three league wins in a row looked set to continue when Junior Morais put the home side in front after only five minutes.

County got back on level terms before the half-hour mark with debutant Harry Arter, on-loan from Nottingham Forest, able to pick out Alex Lacey, who headed home brilliantly.

The visitors went ahead when Will Wright put through his own net following Jayden Richardson’s cross after 64 minutes and that was how it stayed to earn Ian Burchnall’s men a first triumph in six attempts to move them up to seventh.