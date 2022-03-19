Nathan Ralph on target as Southend return to winning ways against Altrincham By Press Association March 19 2022, 5.29pm Nathan Ralph, right, found the net for Southend (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Nathan Ralph and Matthew Dennis both hit the back of the net to get Southend back to winning ways with a 2-0 Vanarama National League win over Altrincham. Defender Ralph bundled home his first goal of the season after a scramble in the box following a corner to put the hosts into the lead. Midfielder Dennis then turned in his eighth league goal of the season, tapping home from Jack Bridge’s neat pass. Southend’s second win in three matches helped wipe away frustrations from Tuesday’s 3-0 home loss to Dagenham. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Steven Schumacher felt Plymouth were second best against Stanley despite big win Stockport score four second-half goals for comeback win against Wealdstone Southend’s unbeaten run ended by Dagenham Ralph Hasenhuttl wants Southampton to learn lessons after another defeat