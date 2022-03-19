Spectacular Paul Smyth equaliser sparks Orient 3-1 fightback win over Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Spectacular Paul Smyth equaliser sparks Orient 3-1 fightback win over Rochdale

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.31pm
Paul Smyth sparked Orient’s fightback in a 3-1 against Rochdale with a 30-yard equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Leyton Orient fought back from a goal down to end a 16-match winless run with a 3-1 success over Rochdale at Brisbane Road.

The visitors went ahead after six minutes when the hosts failed to clear a corner. Stephen Dooley played the ball back into the danger area where Alex Newby pounced to send his left-footed effort into the net.

Laurence Vigouroux tipped a Liam Kelly drive over the bar on the half hour to prevent Rochdale from doubling their lead and it was against the run of play when Orient equalised four minutes before the break.

Ruel Sotiriou fed a pass to Paul Smyth who slammed a right-footed powerful drive into the top-left corner from 30 yards.

Suitably inspired, Orient went ahead on 58 minutes when Sotiriou found the bottom corner of the net.

Orient wrapped up a superb comeback win, in new boss Richie Wellens’ first home game in charge, when substitute Harry Smith scored with a simple header on 80 minutes after a shot by Theo Archibald had been blocked.

