Spectacular Paul Smyth equaliser sparks Orient 3-1 fightback win over Rochdale

Leyton Orient fought back from a goal down to end a 16-match winless run with a 3-1 success over Rochdale at Brisbane Road.

The visitors went ahead after six minutes when the hosts failed to clear a corner. Stephen Dooley played the ball back into the danger area where Alex Newby pounced to send his left-footed effort into the net.

Laurence Vigouroux tipped a Liam Kelly drive over the bar on the half hour to prevent Rochdale from doubling their lead and it was against the run of play when Orient equalised four minutes before the break.

Ruel Sotiriou fed a pass to Paul Smyth who slammed a right-footed powerful drive into the top-left corner from 30 yards.

Suitably inspired, Orient went ahead on 58 minutes when Sotiriou found the bottom corner of the net.

Orient wrapped up a superb comeback win, in new boss Richie Wellens’ first home game in charge, when substitute Harry Smith scored with a simple header on 80 minutes after a shot by Theo Archibald had been blocked.