Luke McNally scores stoppage-time equaliser as Oxford deny Ipswich victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luke McNally scored with almost the last touch of the game as Oxford snatched a 1-1 draw against fellow promotion hopeful Ipswich in front of more than 11,000 fans – their biggest gate of the season at the Kassam Stadium.

Town took the lead in the 70th minute when Bersant Celina finished off a flowing move by turning in Wes Burns’ cross

And the visitors looked to be heading towards a priceless three points before the U’s snatched an equaliser five minutes into stoppage time when McNally headed home Herbie Kane’s corner.

This was a battle between two of the division’s in-form teams, the U’s having won five of their previous six games and Town unbeaten in nine going into the fixture.

Gavin Whyte spurned two early chances for the home side, his shots barely troubling Christian Walton while Ryan Williams also scuffed an effort wide for United.

Burns was a very effective outlet on the right, and his crosses provided Town’s best openings.

Just before the break the former Wales Under-21 international went for goal himself as he cut in dangerously from the wing to strike an effort narrowly wide.

Burns also brought a save from Simon Eastwood with a 20-yard drive, the keeper then denying Celina with his foot.

Burns and Celina combined with 20 minutes to go to seemingly give Ipswich the victory, but there was a late twist in the tale as McNally grabbed a dramatic late leveller.