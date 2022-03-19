Stockport score four second-half goals for comeback win against Wealdstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leaders Stockport scored all their goals in a second-half flurry to dispatch Wealdstone 4-2 for their eighth National League victory on the spin.

Paddy Madden sparked a comeback with a penalty, before teeing up Ryan Johnson to level the clash.

Ashley Palmer buried Antoni Sarcevic’s corner to hand the hosts the lead, before Sarcevic himself tapped home to complete a fine turnaround win.

Jack Cook and Aaron Henry had handed the visitors what appeared a commanding 2-0 lead at the break, only for Stockport to flip the script after the interval.