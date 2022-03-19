Stockport score four second-half goals for comeback win against Wealdstone By Press Association March 19 2022, 5.33pm Paddy Madden (left) kickstarted Stockport’s comeback win over Wealdstone (Simon Marper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leaders Stockport scored all their goals in a second-half flurry to dispatch Wealdstone 4-2 for their eighth National League victory on the spin. Paddy Madden sparked a comeback with a penalty, before teeing up Ryan Johnson to level the clash. Ashley Palmer buried Antoni Sarcevic’s corner to hand the hosts the lead, before Sarcevic himself tapped home to complete a fine turnaround win. Jack Cook and Aaron Henry had handed the visitors what appeared a commanding 2-0 lead at the break, only for Stockport to flip the script after the interval. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Paddy Madden bags brace as National League leaders Stockport beat Notts County Rhys Browne scores twice as Wealdstone hold on for win over strugglers Weymouth Ash Palmer fires leaders Stockport to victory over Woking Stockport come from two goals down to rescue a point against 10-man Chesterfield