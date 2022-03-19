Late Amadou Bakayoko winner for Bolton adds to Crewe anguish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Late Amadou Bakayoko winner for Bolton adds to Crewe anguish

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.37pm
Amadou Bakayoko scored Bolton’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Amadou Bakayoko scored Bolton’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Substitute Amadou Bakayoko fired a last-minute winner as Bolton squeezed a 1-0 win at Crewe.

Bottom club Alex appeared to have held out to end a run of four consecutive defeats but were hit by a sucker punch when the striker reacted quickest after Kieran Sadlier’s free-kick struck the base of the post, finishing from a tight angle.

Crewe keeper Dave Richards made a string of fine stops to thwart Wanderers for most of the encounter, with the visitors turning up the pressure in the second half.

Tommy Lowery offered an early threat for Crewe and when his cross was spilled by keeper James Trafford, and George Johnston moved quickly to boot the ball clear of the six-yard area.

Play was suspended for eight minutes midway through the first half by referee Sam Purkiss as a Bolton supporter was in need of medical attention.

When the game resumed, Will Aimson thumped a header over from Johnston’s delivery.

Richards gloved around a Declan John free-kick before the break and then, after the restart, he pushed away a far-post header from Oladapo Afolayan.

Wanderers ramped up the heat and MJ Williams smashed a shot over before Dion Charles drove onto the foot of the post.

Richards was at it again, blocking an angled drive from Wanderers skipper Ricardo Santos.

In a rare moment of threat for Crewe, Bassala Sambou dollied an effort at Trafford when the German striker had time to compose himself.

But the Railwaymen’s late anguish meant a seventh consecutive home defeat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier