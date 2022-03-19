Late Amadou Bakayoko winner for Bolton adds to Crewe anguish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Amadou Bakayoko fired a last-minute winner as Bolton squeezed a 1-0 win at Crewe.

Bottom club Alex appeared to have held out to end a run of four consecutive defeats but were hit by a sucker punch when the striker reacted quickest after Kieran Sadlier’s free-kick struck the base of the post, finishing from a tight angle.

Crewe keeper Dave Richards made a string of fine stops to thwart Wanderers for most of the encounter, with the visitors turning up the pressure in the second half.

Tommy Lowery offered an early threat for Crewe and when his cross was spilled by keeper James Trafford, and George Johnston moved quickly to boot the ball clear of the six-yard area.

Play was suspended for eight minutes midway through the first half by referee Sam Purkiss as a Bolton supporter was in need of medical attention.

When the game resumed, Will Aimson thumped a header over from Johnston’s delivery.

Richards gloved around a Declan John free-kick before the break and then, after the restart, he pushed away a far-post header from Oladapo Afolayan.

Wanderers ramped up the heat and MJ Williams smashed a shot over before Dion Charles drove onto the foot of the post.

Richards was at it again, blocking an angled drive from Wanderers skipper Ricardo Santos.

In a rare moment of threat for Crewe, Bassala Sambou dollied an effort at Trafford when the German striker had time to compose himself.

But the Railwaymen’s late anguish meant a seventh consecutive home defeat.