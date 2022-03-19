Boreham Wood and Grimsby share points in goalless stalemate By Press Association March 19 2022, 5.41pm The points were shared at Meadow Park (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Boreham Wood and Grimsby were forced to share the spoils with a 0-0 draw at Meadow Park. The Wood are now without a win in four games and drop to sixth, while Grimsby slip down just outside of the National League play-off places. John McAtee had an early strike for the Mariners but it was well saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond. Grimsby started the second half brightly and a cross from Erico Sousa found Michee Efete, but his shot flew just wide before Danny Amos’ saw his effort saved. Ashby-Hammond was called into action again after McAtee was through on goal and made a good save to his left to deny Grimsby. Scott Boden had a chance for the hosts in the final stages but his header went wide. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Adrian Clifton’s late header snatches Boreham Wood a point Southend continue impressive revival with win over Grimsby Six in a row for Wrexham thanks to victory over Boreham Wood Emmanuel Dieseruvwe nets stoppage-time winner for Grimsby against Woking