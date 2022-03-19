Calum Kavanagh grabs injury-time equaliser to salvage point for Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Calum Kavanagh grabs injury-time equaliser to salvage point for Harrogate

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.41pm
Harrogate fought out a 1-1 draw with Walsall (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).
Harrogate fought out a 1-1 draw with Walsall (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).

On-loan Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh’s first senior goal earned Harrogate  a stoppage-time draw against Walsall.

Substitute Kavanagh, 18, headed in during the fourth of five added-on minutes to cancel out Conor Wilkinson’s fifth goal in six games for the Saddlers.

Earlier, Ryan Fallowfield had flashed a shot across the face of the visitors’ goal after Manny Monthe had given away possession.

Saddlers keeper Carl Rushworth also spilled an Alex Pattison drive but recovered to save Jack Muldoon’s follow-up effort before Mark Beck blasted wide from the edge of the area.

At the other end, Wilkinson fired just past Mark Oxley’s near post from 25 yards late in the first half.

But the former Dagenham and Leyton Orient forward was in no mood to pass up a second opportunity to score his 10th goal of the season when Oxley grabbed Walsall substitute Devante Rodney following Donervon Daniels’ long throw from the right.

Wilkinson directed the subsequent spot kick down the middle of the goal as Oxley dived to his right.

In the 90th minute, Kavanagh then laid on a simple chance for fellow substitute Simon Power that the latter directed weakly at Rushworth.

Kavanagh, the son of former Republic of Ireland international Graham, made no mistake, though, when his looping header from Jack Diamond’s left-wing cross sailed over Rushworth from eight yards out at the death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier