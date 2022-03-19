Profligate Sunderland left frustrated after draw at Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wasteful Sunderland were held to a goalless draw by Lincoln at Sincil Bank.

Alex Neil’s side created a string of chances but poor finishing, combined with solid Lincoln defending, saw the match end in a draw.

Sunderland had the better of a scrappy first half. The dangerous Patrick Roberts saw an effort deflected over while Jack Clarke fired inches wide.

Clarke narrowly missed the target with another effort as the visitors made a bright start to the second half.

The Black Cats went even closer after 55 minutes when Roberts’ cut-back found Corry Evans, who hit the post.

There was another chance for Clarke after 62 minutes as he shot inches wide after the City defence had been sliced open.

Neil sent on Jermain Defoe for the closing stages and the former England international almost made an immediate impact with a smart turn and shot which went just the wrong side of the post.

However, City enjoyed a good spell of their own and substitute Liam Cullen almost broke the deadlock eight minutes from time when his header was brilliantly saved by Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland then almost pinched all three points in added time when Jordan Wright pulled off a stunning save to keep out a header from Ross Stewart.