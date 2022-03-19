Salford dressing room full of smiles after their biggest EFL victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Salford dressing room full of smiles after their biggest EFL victory

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.55pm
Brandon Thomas-Asante scored the first hat-trick of his career (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brandon Thomas-Asante scored the first hat-trick of his career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Salford have been backed to extend their unbeaten run after hitting five past struggling Scunthorpe in their biggest EFL win.

Brandon Thomas-Asante scored a first career hat-trick, striker Matt Smith opened the scoring with a trademark header and Stephen Kelly curled in a cracker in a 5-1 rout of the rock-bottom Iron.

Salford assistant manager Billy Barr said: “The players are happy in there.

“There are a lot of happy people but we are on to the next game now and that is the most important thing.

“This is a great run we are on of eight unbeaten, and it’s great to get our highest EFL result. Everyone is happy with that.

“We’ve threatened to do that to teams but haven’t done it.

“If you go back to the start of the season we created loads and loads of chances but didn’t really score. We took our opportunities here. We didn’t have as many shots as we would have liked but we came away with the goals.

“Some days it falls for you and some days it doesn’t so thankfully we came away with the goals.

“We’ve been hoping for that link-up with the strikers since Smudger came in so it is great learning for Brandon and Ash Hunter. Smudger doesn’t lose many headers and we have got off the back of it and score off it so long may it continue.

“Brandon was on a barren run so I’m hoping this gives him confidence to go on and finish the season with a purple patch.”

Scunthorpe also had their assistant boss in charge with Keith Hill unwell, and Tony McMahon made no excuses for the humbling defeat.

He said: “We are very disappointed. I thought there was not a lot in the game first half except for two individuals mistakes that cost us and we found ourselves going into the break two goals down.

“We needed to change something so I brought Sam Burns on and we got back in the game at 2-1. I thought ‘come on then, let’s have a go’ but the goals we conceded are the things we showed the boys all week on videos and that is how Salford play. They play direct up to Smith and get Asante running off him, get midfield runners and we have to track them.

“Players have to go on to the pitch and take responsibility. We can given them information but they have to take responsibility on the pitch and do their jobs. They kept going which I’d expect from the team but we have conceded five goals that we have shown the boys that Salford score. I’m really disappointed.

“There shouldn’t be any surprises on the football pitch. They just have to deal with it. It’s really, really disappointing, especially after coming back into the game at 2-1.

“On any other given day we could have scored more ourselves really with the chances we created. But that scoreline is just not acceptable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier