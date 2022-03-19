Robbie Neilson hails goalscorer Barrie McKay after Hearts beat Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hailed Barrie McKay after the winger finally opened his account for the club with a stunning volley in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Livingston.

The former Rangers player swept an exquisite effort from inside the area into the top corner in the 58th minute to add to Beni Baningime’s early opener.

The strike capped a comfortable afternoon for Hearts as the Gorgie side moved 14 points clear in third place in the Premiership with only 21 left to play for.

Neilson, who recruited the 27-year-old from Swansea last summer, said: “The goal has been coming for Barrie for a while.

“His performances have been outstanding and he creates loads of chances.

“I didn’t think it would be a tap-in when the goal came because he’s a top player and we are lucky to have him.

“I was behind it and when it left his boot, I thought it was going for the top corner.

“Hopefully that might open the floodgates for him.

“Barrie is a quiet lad and he just gets on with it, but the boys are giving him stick.

“We also had Beni scoring with another tackle! But it was great for Barrie to get off the mark.”

The only blot on the afternoon for Hearts was the sight of Baningime hobbling off in the first half with a knee injury.

The former Everton player was then seen taking his seat in the main stand with the aid of crutches.

Neilson added: “We will just need to see how Beni is. It’s his knee and he had that problem earlier in the season for a while.

“We will just need to see how he is. It was disappointing but there is no point worrying about it.”

Livingston manager David Martindale lamented his side’s “toothless” first-half performance but was quick to praise McKay’s strike.

Martindale, whose side slipped to sixth in the top flight, said: “I think we are lucky to have Barrie McKay in the Premiership.

“He’s a fantastic player and I can’t believe he’s still not playing in the English Championship.

“If you look at his finish, it was unbelievable technique the way he’s connected with it. He’s a massive, massive threat.

“I have to give Hearts credit.

“Hearts deserved the three points. In the first half, we were very lethargic, toothless, too passive, we gave them too much respect and we were playing as individuals.”