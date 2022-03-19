We’ve not really practised – Liam Manning reveals Dons trick shot was improvised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

We’ve not really practised – Liam Manning reveals Dons trick shot was improvised

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 6.15pm
Liam Manning revealed the trick to MK Dons’ winner at Cambridge (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Liam Manning revealed the trick to MK Dons’ winner at Cambridge (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Liam Manning praised the application of his MK Dons side while revealing the unorthodox nature of their winning goal at Cambridge.

With the home side unable to clear a rare long throw, Warren O’Hora’s goal proved decisive as the Dons maintained their record of staying unbeaten in Sky Bet League One for almost two months.

They remain three points behind Wigan in the quest for automatic promotion to the Championship after triumphing 1-0 at the Abbey Stadium.

“The most important thing is to reflect on the culture that we’ve got,” said Dons boss Manning. “If you’re hard to beat, honest and hard-working… if you’re together and have got a really tight spirit, you win games. It was that today.

“It’s not going to look great every single week, it’s not going to be terrific, but what you are is in the game because you’re a team. That was the biggest thing today.

“It’s the first time we’ve done a long throw this season. The pitch is quite tight, we obviously do our homework, it was an opportunity for us to try it and it came off.

“The lads were terrific. We’ve not really practised it, it was just an animation that Hoggy (assistant manager Chris Hogg) put together and spoke to them about, and it was a terrific finish from us.

“It’s a difficult place to come, they’re well set up, well coached, they’ve clearly got a strong culture here. They had moments, I call it grey areas. You have to be comfortable in the grey areas and get through them. It was such an honest performance.”

Despite ending up on the losing side, Mark Bonner spoke highly of Cambridge’s response to a heavy 6-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

“The response I wanted was the performance, and we got it 100 per cent,” said United boss Bonner.

“We shouldn’t be on the losing side. We played very, very well. We concede a goal that we shouldn’t concede, have good chances in the game, and it’s frustrating to lose. A bit more clinical in certain situations and it could be a different story for us, so we’re disappointed not to take anything from it.

“We played at a really good level today. It just shows the difference between the top, top teams. We know on our day we can compete with them. We know when it’s not our day and we’re not at it we can get ripped to shreds.

“If you’re not clinical and don’t take the moments that you get then the game can be taken away from you in a moment, and it was.

“Anyone can see we should score a goal today. We should win the game to be honest, and we definitely shouldn’t lose it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier