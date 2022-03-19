Steven Schumacher felt Plymouth were second best against Stanley despite big win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Steven Schumacher felt Plymouth were second best against Stanley despite big win

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 6.21pm
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher saw his side claim a fifth successive win (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher revealed his in-form side were far from happy with their performance despite beating 10-man Accrington 4-0 to continue their promotion push.

Argyle climbed up to fourth in League One after recording a fifth successive victory without conceding a goal, with Panutche Camara, Joe Edwards, Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie the men on the scoresheet.

However, despite the final result, Plymouth found it far from easy and Schumacher conceded they were second best for much of the match until Stanley saw goalkeeper Toby Savin sent off in the 68th minute for bringing down Hardie.

Plymouth had just gone 3-0 up before that incident but Schumacher – and his players – know the scoreline did not tell the full story.

Schumacher said: “The players have said we have to play better than that, which sounds mad, because you can’t be too disappointed with a 4-0 home win.

“I didn’t think we played that great today. I thought Accrington were probably the best team, certainly in the first half.

“And probably for the first 10 or 15 minutes of the second half we didn’t play great.

“Our lads have all just said the same in the dressing room.

“Up until the goalkeeper got sent off it was a real tough game.

“I just thought we didn’t show enough quality especially in the first half.

“We produced two moments (of quality) and we scored two goals but apart from that there were a few breaks where we were two versus two and three versus three on their goal and we just didn’t make the right pass.

“It was tough. I just felt they put us under loads of pressure and from a few set-pieces and few corners they caused us problems, as we expected.

“I thought we were second best but teams at the top of the league find a way to win, and that’s what we did.”

Accrington boss John Coleman also felt his side should not have been on the end of a 4-0 scoreline but says they did not help themselves with poor decision-making at both ends of the pitch.

He said: “We seem to find a way to gift goals to teams and not take the chances we get. Four-nil sounds like a drubbing and, in the end, it is a drubbing.

“But 11 versus 11, could you honestly say they were the better team? Far from it. They had a period of domination when we went down to 10. That’s not their fault we went to 10.

“But they scored the first, second and third goals totally against the run of play. We have managed to conspire to miss three glorious chances all at crucial parts of the game. And then our decision-making is poor at best.

“I can’t fault the lads’ efforts, we could have thrown the towel in and got beat by 10. We didn’t. We tried to be brave.

“But we have to snap out of this because it is a recipe of disaster when you give stupid goals away and we miss gilt-edged chances at the other end.”

