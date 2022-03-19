Leam Richardson refuses to get carried away as big win boosts promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Leam Richardson refuses to get carried away as big win boosts promotion push

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 6.23pm
Leam Richardson is refusing to get carried away by Wigan’s promotion push (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Leam Richardson is refusing to get carried away by Wigan’s promotion push (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Leam Richardson refused to get carried away despite his Wigan side closing the gap on Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham – with two games in hand – after thumping Morecambe 4-1 at the DW.

Goals from Josh Magennis, Jason Kerr, Will Keane and Stephen Humphrys helped the Latics see off the Shrimpers, who replied through Dylan Connolly from the penalty spot.

And although Rotherham’s 3-0 home defeat to Shrewsbury added the icing to the cake, Richardson was keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“At the end of the season, you have to accumulate an amount of points to get you where you want to be,” he said.

“Without showing any disrespect to anyone, we have to concentrate on ourselves, and focus first and foremost on getting the amount of points we need.

“Whatever goes on elsewhere, we can’t control, it’s somewhat irrelevant. But if results elsewhere go our way, we’ll take it.”

Richardson was more concerned with seeing his side sign off for a fortnight’s break – next Saturday’s trip to Burton is off due to international commitments – on a high.

“Credit goes to the players, who’ve rounded off another big week in the right way,” the Latics boss added.

“Starting at MK (Dons) last weekend, a difficult Tuesday night at Crewe, and then another positive performance and a positive result.

“I’ve got to again compliment not just the players but also the staff for working so hard to ensure they’re able to keep picking up results.

“We knew Morecambe wouldn’t make it easy for you – no team in this league will do that.

“You’ve got to make sure in the periods of the game they have, you’ve got to be clean in your work, because games can change on one decision, like a penalty.

“I just thought our lads were very professional all afternoon, we posed a threat all afternoon, and we deserved to win the game.”

Morecambe manager Derek Adams acknowledged his side’s defensive record – 79 goals shipped in 39 games, the worst in the division – is a major concern.

“Initially we coped well and limited them to a few chances,” he said.

“But we lost a really poor first goal. We are just not strong enough. The penalty kicked us on but, again, we conceded another poor goal and then again for the fourth.

“We are not defending well enough. We can’t rely on other teams. We just have to defend better. There is a need for more physical players.

“We’ve conceded an awful lot of goals – five in midweek and then four today. We’re two points adrift but still in touch, and we have to make it count.

“It was not a 4-1 game today. Wigan haven’t passed us off the pitch, but we’ve given away bad goals.”

