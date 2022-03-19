Alex Neil felt Sunderland ‘created more than enough chances to win’ at Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunderland boss Alex Neil had no complaints with his side’s performance as they were held to a goalless draw at Lincoln.

The Black Cats remained in the play-off zone with the point but they would have been celebrating all three with better finishing.

The visitors missed the target with numerous efforts and when home keeper Jordan Wright was finally tested in added time by Ross Stewart’s header, he produced a magnificent save.

However, Neil preferred to focus on the positives of the display as his side look to clinch a place in the top six.

He said: “I thought it was a really good performance and we created more than enough chances to win.

“We limited them to very little, the only real danger they had was when the game became a bit scrappy in the second half.

“After they changed shape [to a back four], I let it drift because I wanted to become end-to-end as that’s worked in our favour recently. For that little 10-minute spell it didn’t, so we changed shape again and got back on top.

“It’s a strange one, the performance comfortably deserves to win the game for me.

“We need to find that little bit that takes it from being a good performance to a good victory because ultimately that’s what matters at this moment in time.

“The last two home performances have been criticised and we’ve scored five goals, our last two away performances have been very good and we’ve scored no goals.

“That’s really frustrating for me. The game plan and the strategy worked, we just couldn’t finish the chances.”

While they were on the back foot for most of the game, Lincoln almost pinched victory when substitute Liam Cullen forced a great save from Anthony Patterson late on.

City manager Michael Appleton was happy with the battling display which lifted his side nine points above the relegation zone.

“There was a lot of grit and determination from the players,” said Appleton, whose side have kept two clean sheets in their last three games.

“We had to defend well at times. Their attacking players, the likes of [Jack] Clarke and [Patrick] Roberts, were excellent for them and [Ross] Stewart is a handful.

“For us to dig in like we did at times was really pleasing. To get two clean sheets in the week, when we’d only had two clean sheets all season, I’ve got to be happy with that I suppose.

“They had the better opportunities in the game, there’s no hiding away from that.

“They’re a good side who are in a good place at the minute. Big Jordan’s had to come up with a big save. I was delighted with him to come up with that one.”