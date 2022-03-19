Paul Simpson delighted with Jordan Gibson’s response to midweek display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Paul Simpson delighted with Jordan Gibson’s response to midweek display

March 19 2022, 6.33pm
Paul Simpson’s side won their derby at Barrow (Steven Paston/PA)
Paul Simpson says making Jordan Gibson watch clips of his performance in midweek helped him achieve a starring role in Carlisle’s Cumbrian derby win at Barrow.

Goals from midfielder Gibson and Kristian Dennis fired in-form United into a 2-0 lead with 18 minutes left.

And while captain Ollie Banks then netted a 13th goal of the campaign, the Bluebirds couldn’t build on away trips to Rochdale and Scunthorpe that yielded four precious points in the battle for survival.

Carlisle’s latest triumph – in front of Barrow’s biggest home league crowd (4,658) since Boxing Day 1969 – sees them climb 12 points clear of the relegation places.

The Holker Street outfit, who would have moved ahead of United with a first league victory over their rivals for 62 years, are six points above the bottom two.

Despite reasonable away form, Barrow haven’t won in the league at home since beating Swindon on December 11.

Carlisle boss Simpson, who has masterminded a run of 15 points out of a possible 18, said: “I am so pleased for Gibbo because I think he has some real ability.

“The other night (in the defeat to Newport) he didn’t have a good night. I showed him the clips of what he did and he actually said ‘Wow, that’s a horrible watch’.

“But he responded in a good way.”

On his side’s current run Simpson added: “I want us to finish as high up as we can. I don’t want us just to stay up. We are not in football just to stay up in divisions.

“It has always been my attitude to win as many games as possible and there are still 27 points to play for.”

Simpson’s only disappointment was an early first-half knee injury to Callum Guy that saw his skipper finish the day on crutches.

Barrow boss Mark Cooper pulled no punches after another depressing home result.

“We wasted the first half,” he said. “We weren’t anywhere near where we needed to be. We should have come flying out of the traps.

“Instead, we played a lot of square passes and back passes. That wasn’t the game plan.

“The plan was to play it up to Aaron Amadi-Holloway and then get the bits. But we decided to play some risky passes, let them press us and give them the impetus.

“It is a local derby; just run about for the fans. If we are going to get beat, let’s run about and show some pride for the fans.

“That’s what we did in the second half. We put them under a bit of pressure, put a few balls in the box and caused them some problems.

“We had a free header that hit the bar, a ball that rolled across the line and no one tapped it in and then a chance eight yards out the centre forward missed and handled it.

“That’s been the story of our season.”

