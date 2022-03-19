Gary Rowett expresses his pride despite Millwall’s defeat at Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gary Rowett expresses his pride despite Millwall’s defeat at Stoke

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 6.51pm
Michael O’Neill’s Stoke beat Gary Rowett’s Millwall (Tim Markland/PA)
Gary Rowett expressed his pride despite Millwall slipping to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of his former employers Stoke.

The travelling Lions, who entered the fixture amid an eight-match unbeaten run, found themselves behind due to Jacob Brown’s precise header inside 20 minutes.

Brown, whose goal ended Millwall’s eight-hour run without conceding, missed a sequence of opportunities to consolidate the Potters’ control on the game, hitting a post from point-blank range.

However, his blushes were saved with George Saville flicking a Lewis Baker set-piece into his own net to calm the nerves of the home faithful, who had not witnessed a victory in the league since February 8.

The normally-reliable Jed Wallace had an opportunity to reduce their arrears from the penalty spot, but Jack Bonham saved well to sum up a disappointing afternoon for Rowett’s play-off hopefuls.

The Millwall boss said: “I don’t want to take credit away from Stoke today because they played with a desperation to get a result; I thought they worked incredibly hard. They were quicker than we were, but nevertheless we conceded two very poor goals.

“We got a bit of a lifeline at the end and it would have made for a nervy stadium with Stoke’s recent run and made it a very interesting end to the game, but I don’t think we deserved to get anything out of it.

“We have to accept that maybe it was just one game too far in this run – I’m proud of the players and I think they’ve been brilliant. We come out of it with massive credit and we’re disappointed today, but I don’t want that to overshadow the brilliant run the players have been on.

“They’ll get a nice breather now with the international break, they should be proud of the run and we should come back a little bit more energised.

“We’ll give it our best go when we come back and we’re still in the fight.”

Meanwhile for Stoke, the result marks the end of an eight-match run without a win and relieves the growing pressure on boss Michael O’Neill.

January addition Baker was instrumental to the victory, providing assists via a set-piece delivery for both goals, and was singled out for praise by the relieved Potters boss.

He said: “Lewis has been a great signing; we stole him really if I’m honest. He’s delivered and that’s because he feels valued here. We’ve given him a lot of responsibility and the captain’s armband when Joe Allen hasn’t played.

“He’s gone through a difficult period in his career where you’re constantly a loan player and now this is his first permanent club since Chelsea. How he’s approached things is what impressed me and he’s an excellent player.

“When you’re not winning, it’s the worst feeling ever. We’ve had a lot of times this season where we’ve come in and we’ve felt hard done by in games. Some of that has been self-inflicted, but the important thing was that we got a really good, controlled performance today.

“There was really good application from the players, we were really strong out of possession and we played some really good football as well. The performance from everyone was really good.”

